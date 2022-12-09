Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares during the period. ACM Research comprises 5.1% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of ACM Research worth $88,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 909.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 926,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 539.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 821,387 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $15,443,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 589,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,159. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $472.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

