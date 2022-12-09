Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,708 shares during the period. Akero Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.01% of Akero Therapeutics worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 11,101 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $521,080.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,968.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Akero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $71,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 11,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $521,080.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,968.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,004,333 shares of company stock worth $84,219,196. 10.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKRO stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,105. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

