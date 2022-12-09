Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 5.3%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $37.08. Approximately 5,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 482,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33.

Insider Activity

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,802,000 after purchasing an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,610,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 789,822 shares during the last quarter.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

