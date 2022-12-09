Zeno Research LLC Acquires New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 3.9% of Zeno Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. 4,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.