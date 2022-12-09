Zeno Research LLC Buys 78,460 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Zeno Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for approximately 9.3% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,174,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,448,000 after buying an additional 6,869,752 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $617,452,000 after buying an additional 1,247,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,903,000 after buying an additional 491,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,379,000 after buying an additional 755,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,731,000 after buying an additional 1,595,430 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. 8,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 90.35%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

