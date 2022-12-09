Zeno Research LLC Sells 37,208 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Zeno Research LLC reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,208 shares during the period. FOX makes up approximately 2.2% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in FOX by 8.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 4.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 0.9 %

FOX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.28. 13,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,989. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX Company Profile

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.