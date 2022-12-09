Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Ziff Davis stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.69. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.57.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $707,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

