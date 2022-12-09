Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Redburn Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $119.53 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $111.47 and a 12-month high of $332.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

