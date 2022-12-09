Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 994,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

WFC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $42.61. 57,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,530,067. The company has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

