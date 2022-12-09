Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,173 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 166,644 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $42,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $194.61. 2,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,118. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

