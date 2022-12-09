Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $175.52 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,223 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $175,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $543.75. 13,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,020. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

