Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $31.07 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,601 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 41,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 276,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $150.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,724. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

