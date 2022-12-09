Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 30,813 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $91,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NOC traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $542.11. 321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $360.89 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $516.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.43.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.