Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.33% of Markel worth $57,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

NYSE MKL traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,294.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,218.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,243.15.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

