Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 1,120,934 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,232,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120,934 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $35,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

BKR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. 16,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709,043. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

