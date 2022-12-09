Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 46,018 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,018 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $41,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.51. 1,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $669.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.80 and its 200-day moving average is $412.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.