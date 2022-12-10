10,774 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.78. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101,581 shares of company stock worth $2,867,767,471 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

