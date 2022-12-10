36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Posts Earnings Results

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.57%.

36Kr Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 108,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,343. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. 36Kr has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Get 36Kr alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 36Kr

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.