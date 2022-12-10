4,795 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $93.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.