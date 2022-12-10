Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.10 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

