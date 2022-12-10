Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.10 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Stephens increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.