Acala Token Price Tops $0.13 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $72.44 million and $1.76 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010815 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020941 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00239981 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12990217 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,685,548.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.