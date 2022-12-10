Ace Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,207.76 (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular exchanges. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $69.53 million and $1,207.76 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ace Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $962.24 or 0.05601585 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00506590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.56 or 0.30280364 BTC.

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.34832689 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,192.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.