Achain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,843.72 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $90,843.72 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004797 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.