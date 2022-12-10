Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.57.

NYSE AGTI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 448,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Agiliti by 281.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 231,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,055 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 92,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

