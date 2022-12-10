Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 3,557 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ABB by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in ABB by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 50,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ABB by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

