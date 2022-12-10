Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,263,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 121,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 868,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $185,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.