Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alaethes Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 235.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $158.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.09, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.50.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

