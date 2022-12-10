Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 1,297 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

