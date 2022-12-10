Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 144 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alaethes Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.96.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $421.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

