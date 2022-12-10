Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 148 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alaethes Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $110.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.52.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

