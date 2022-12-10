Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $44.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00056726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025485 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,536,929 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,146,502 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

