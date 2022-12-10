Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.72-$5.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.35 EPS.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,061. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

