AMERCO (UHALB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

AMERCO Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UHALB opened at $59.07 on Friday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERCO

In other AMERCO news, President Edward J. Shoen bought 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $7,553,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,960,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Edward J. Shoen bought 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $7,553,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Grogan purchased 548 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,058.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares in the company, valued at $84,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 721,798 shares of company stock valued at $44,420,708 in the last three months.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

