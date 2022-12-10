American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$5.94–$5.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $605.10 million-$608.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.46 million. American Public Education also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.20–$0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

