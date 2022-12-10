Apollo Currency (APL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.11 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00078807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00057450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025468 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005223 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

