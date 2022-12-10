Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Bought by Voce Capital Management LLC

Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Argo Group International comprises approximately 61.2% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Voce Capital Management LLC owned about 9.47% of Argo Group International worth $122,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,113,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,951,000 after acquiring an additional 144,082 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,040,000 after acquiring an additional 69,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE ARGO opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.60 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

