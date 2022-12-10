Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.27 or 0.00048210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $831.65 million and approximately $185.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,564,114 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.160335 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $105,736,552.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

