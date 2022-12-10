Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 0.8% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $14.76 or 0.00086038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $258.59 million and $6.61 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00265133 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

