BitDAO (BIT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $929.98 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $929.98 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

