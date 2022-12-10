Bitgert Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Bitgert token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgert has a total market cap of $171.59 million and $1.19 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitgert has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

