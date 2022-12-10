Bitsubishi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.02 Billion (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitsubishi token can now be purchased for about $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on major exchanges. Bitsubishi has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitsubishi

Bitsubishi’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

