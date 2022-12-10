BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.48

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $6.23. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 248,431 shares traded.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 340,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

