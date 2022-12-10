BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.48

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $6.23. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 248,431 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
