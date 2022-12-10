Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,647,085 shares trading hands.

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £7.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.25.

About Botswana Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.