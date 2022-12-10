Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of -16.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

NYSE BHR opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $275.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, Director Abteen Vaziri acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,732.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,672 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 549,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

