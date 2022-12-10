Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.02

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.02 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.62 ($0.06). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,626,262 shares.
Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £63.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.99.
About Bushveld Minerals
Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, and chemical sectors. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.
