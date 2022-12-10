Caleres, Inc. (CAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Caleres Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $22.11 on Friday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,453 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Caleres by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Caleres by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. CL King decreased their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

