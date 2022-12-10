Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to $9.19-9.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after purchasing an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

