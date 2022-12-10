Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Boosted by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,257,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 6.3% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $227,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after buying an additional 5,295,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,238,000 after buying an additional 3,840,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

