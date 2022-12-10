Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

CPRI traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. 1,852,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,111. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.26. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

